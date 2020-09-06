Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Cognex stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,075.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

