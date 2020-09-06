$212.56 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post sales of $212.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.21 million to $236.90 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $649.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $917.67 million, with estimates ranging from $811.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HP. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 53.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 447,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 156,787 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

