$212.56 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post sales of $212.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.21 million to $236.90 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $649.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $917.67 million, with estimates ranging from $811.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HP. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 53.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 447,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 156,787 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$212.56 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. This Quarter
$212.56 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. This Quarter
ANCHIANO THERAP/S Cut to Hold at ValuEngine
ANCHIANO THERAP/S Cut to Hold at ValuEngine
Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Amarin Price Target to $5.00
Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Amarin Price Target to $5.00
The Watches of Switzerland Group’s “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital
The Watches of Switzerland Group’s “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital
Pearson Price Target Raised to GBX 450
Pearson Price Target Raised to GBX 450
President Energy’s “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital
President Energy’s “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report