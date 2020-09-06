ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ANCN opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.01. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned 0.58% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

