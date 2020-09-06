ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
ANCN opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.01. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.
ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.
