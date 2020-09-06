Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target to $5.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 2.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 23.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter worth $570,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Amarin by 1,374.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 176,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,203 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in Amarin by 215.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Amarin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 984,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

