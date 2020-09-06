The Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Sep 6th, 2020

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON WOSG opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $802.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1,675.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.42. The Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 170.80 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 397 ($5.19). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.14.

The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.40 ($0.20) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

About The Watches of Switzerland Group

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited operates as a retailer of jewelry and watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; gifts; and services, such as aftercare, jewelry repair and cleaning, pre-owned watches valuation, trade and exchange, and others. The company operates 127 stores in the United Kingdom, as well as 22 stores in the United States; 5 transactional Websites; and mono-branded stores.

