Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Raised to GBX 450

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSON. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 609 ($7.96).

PSON stock opened at GBX 521 ($6.81) on Thursday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 891.40 ($11.65). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 568.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 530.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). Equities analysts predict that Pearson will post 5651.5596994 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

