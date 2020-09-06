President Energy’s (PPC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PPC. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. President Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6.67 ($0.09).

PPC stock opened at GBX 1.83 ($0.02) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. President Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.40 ($0.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

