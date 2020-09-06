$54.20 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to announce sales of $54.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.80 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $133.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $249.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.02 million to $270.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $373.92 million, with estimates ranging from $359.70 million to $395.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INN shares. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $620.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

