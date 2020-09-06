Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will report sales of $83.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the highest is $84.00 million. Sailpoint Technologies posted sales of $75.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year sales of $343.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $345.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $380.71 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,238.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,173 shares of company stock worth $3,553,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

