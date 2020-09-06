Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report $43.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.29 million and the highest is $56.43 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $135.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $211.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.11 million to $240.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $368.05 million, with estimates ranging from $319.42 million to $445.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

In related news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 553,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,555. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 508,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,938.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,900. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HT opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.