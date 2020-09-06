Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce sales of $415.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.10 million and the highest is $423.20 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $432.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of SFIX opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -174.99 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,083,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $942,416.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $33,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,904 shares of company stock worth $8,922,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,072,000 after buying an additional 1,268,418 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 672.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 75,479 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,280,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 159,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

