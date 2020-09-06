Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.83 Million

Analysts expect Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) to announce sales of $24.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ion Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. Ion Geophysical posted sales of $53.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will report full year sales of $132.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.06 million to $138.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $121.34 million, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $123.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ion Geophysical.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Ion Geophysical stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.98. Ion Geophysical has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $10.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ion Geophysical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Ion Geophysical by 12.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ion Geophysical by 189.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 30,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

