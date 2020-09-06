$146.93 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post sales of $146.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.22 million and the lowest is $124.11 million. GreenSky posted sales of $153.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $542.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $559.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $631.20 million, with estimates ranging from $535.88 million to $682.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. GreenSky’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

GSKY stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $764.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.08. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

