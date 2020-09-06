$146.93 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post sales of $146.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.22 million and the lowest is $124.11 million. GreenSky posted sales of $153.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $542.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $559.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $631.20 million, with estimates ranging from $535.88 million to $682.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. GreenSky’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

GSKY stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $764.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.08. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

The Watches of Switzerland Group’s “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital
The Watches of Switzerland Group’s “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital
Pearson Price Target Raised to GBX 450
Pearson Price Target Raised to GBX 450
President Energy’s “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital
President Energy’s “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital
$54.20 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties Inc This Quarter
$54.20 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties Inc This Quarter
Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.35 Million
Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.35 Million
Hersha Hospitality Trust Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.00 Million
Hersha Hospitality Trust Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.00 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report