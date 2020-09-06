Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,343 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,952,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,936,000 after buying an additional 1,589,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $658,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,581,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $94,511,000 after acquiring an additional 637,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.