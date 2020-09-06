Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.71. 1,800,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,323,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 135.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

