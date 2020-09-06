Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Shares Up 6%

Cohbar Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBR) shares shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 1,438,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 290,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in Cohbar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohbar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cohbar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cohbar by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohbar by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 52,717 shares during the period.

Cohbar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

