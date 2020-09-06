Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Shares Up 6%

Cohbar Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBR) shares shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 1,438,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 290,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.
Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).
Cohbar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWBR)
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.
