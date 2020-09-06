Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Trading Up 6%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 799,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,508,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Field acquired 22,075 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $34,216.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,061.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 25,927 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,001.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,868.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 112,250 shares of company stock worth $177,751 over the last three months. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

