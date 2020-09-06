Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Up 5.9%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.50. 586,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 608,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of research firms have commented on BHR. B. Riley lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $79.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 516.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 122,792 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 94,137 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 142.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

