Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Trading Up 5.9%

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s share price was up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 315,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 210,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $52.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.20%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at $63,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 28.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $493,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

