Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading 5.9% Higher

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.35. 287,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 295,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $662.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

