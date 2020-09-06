Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading 5.9% Higher

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.35. 287,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 295,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $662.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
