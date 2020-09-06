Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Up 5.8%

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.48 and last traded at $73.99. 5,000,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 4,215,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.