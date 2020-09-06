UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of UTZ Brands Inc (NYSE:UTZ) rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $16.97. Approximately 1,422,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 667,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on UTZ Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in UTZ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in UTZ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in UTZ Brands by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 104,228 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in UTZ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,910,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in UTZ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

