UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of UTZ Brands Inc (NYSE:UTZ) rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $16.97. Approximately 1,422,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 667,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on UTZ Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17.
About UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ)
UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.
