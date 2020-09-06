ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Up 5.7%

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 6,600,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,785,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -566.86, a P/E/G ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,510 shares of company stock worth $329,125. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,143,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 693,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

