Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.69. 1,586,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,915,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $774.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 73.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 118.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

