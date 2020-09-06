Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.69. 1,586,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,915,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $774.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.87.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 73.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 118.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
About Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
Featured Article: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.