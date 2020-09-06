Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Trading Up 5.7%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.53 and last traded at $51.29. Approximately 210,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 226,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

