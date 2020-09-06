HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading 5.6% Higher

HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.40. 258,985 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 202,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

