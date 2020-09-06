Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) traded up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.93. 646,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 909,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
The stock has a market cap of $820.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 589,483 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 615.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,171 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,965,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after buying an additional 1,281,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after buying an additional 169,126 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period.
About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
