Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) traded up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.93. 646,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 909,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The stock has a market cap of $820.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 589,483 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 615.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,171 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,965,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after buying an additional 1,281,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after buying an additional 169,126 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

