ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading 5.5% Higher

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.20. 1,518,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,574,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShiftPixy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.55) by $4.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in ShiftPixy by 377.6% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 63,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ShiftPixy during the second quarter worth $135,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in ShiftPixy by 253.9% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 24,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ShiftPixy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

