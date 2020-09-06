Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.16. 3,047,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,307,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Capri from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 1,488.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,103 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Capri by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,213,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 911,240 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 1,176.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 735,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

