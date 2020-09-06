Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) Trading 5.4% Higher

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.70. 292,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 159,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,631,174.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACK. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the second quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,801,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after buying an additional 145,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

Ranpak Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.