Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading Up 5.1%

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.05. 740,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,048,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.88.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.82 million during the quarter.
Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.
