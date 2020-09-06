Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading Up 5.1%

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.05. 740,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,048,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.82 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aemetis stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 195,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

