Brokerages Anticipate TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $719.87 Million

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will post $719.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $719.30 million and the highest is $720.44 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $747.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $766.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of TPH opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.67. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ring Energy Trading 6.4% Higher
Ring Energy Trading 6.4% Higher
Cohbar Shares Up 6%
Cohbar Shares Up 6%
Entercom Communications Trading Up 6%
Entercom Communications Trading Up 6%
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Shares Up 5.9%
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Shares Up 5.9%
Portman Ridge Finance Trading Up 5.9%
Portman Ridge Finance Trading Up 5.9%
Textainer Group Trading 5.9% Higher
Textainer Group Trading 5.9% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report