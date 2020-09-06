Brokerages Anticipate TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $719.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will post $719.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $719.30 million and the highest is $720.44 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $747.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $766.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of TPH opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.67. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

