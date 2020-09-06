Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) were up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 332,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 544,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.