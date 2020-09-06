Analysts Expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.10 Million

Analysts expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report sales of $367.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $378.40 million. ePlus reported sales of $411.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 191.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,438 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 100.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 81,061 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 1,514.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. ePlus has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

