Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 1,675,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,873,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

SSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered Sasol to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 71.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

