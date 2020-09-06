$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. Perspecta reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRSP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 60.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Perspecta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,563,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,518,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Perspecta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 582,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,080 shares during the period.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. Perspecta has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

