Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 5.3%

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.02. 2,519,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,046,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLR. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth $12,030,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth $6,434,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 72.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 29.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 355,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 74.4% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 306,645 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

