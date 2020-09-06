Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Shares Up 5.1%

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) shares were up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 18,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 41,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Houston Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

