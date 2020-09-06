Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Up 5.1%

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.84. 2,036,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,689,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCI. ValuEngine raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Gannett alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $238.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $122,276.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,818.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth $1,383,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth $711,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth $866,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth $3,821,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.