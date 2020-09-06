Brokerages Expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $963.19 Million

Analysts expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to report $963.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $988.11 million. Insperity reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. Insperity has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $108,763.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,391. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at $49,544,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,973 shares of company stock worth $6,020,746. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 3,076.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Insperity by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Insperity by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Insperity by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

