FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 5.3% Higher

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.56. 12,565,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 16,977,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 13,077.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,343,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,878 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 718,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

