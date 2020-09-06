Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Update

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 97.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Weber Alan W raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 60.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEIX opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.35 million, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. Consol Energy has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.39). Consol Energy had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

