Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 30th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.14.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $111.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -259.47, a P/E/G ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.57. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,021,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $830,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,729 shares of company stock valued at $22,075,691. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after acquiring an additional 355,514 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 562,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 425,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after acquiring an additional 52,048 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

