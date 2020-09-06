Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Trading Up 6.2%

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 7,030,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,986,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

