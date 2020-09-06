Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Short Interest Update

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

APTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 290,656 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 63,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 27,677.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 26,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $333.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

