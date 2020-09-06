AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 9,226,881 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,129,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $721.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.87.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 120,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 79,995 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

