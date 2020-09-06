Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Up 6.4%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 2,377,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,278,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on STNG shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $639.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $346.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.58 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 129.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

