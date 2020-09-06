Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Up 6.3%

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) shot up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $12.95. 485,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 614,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on OEC. ValuEngine cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Barclays cut Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $736.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.