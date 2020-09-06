Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading Up 6.1%

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) was up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 1,134,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,548,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $990.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,718,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 733,099 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,177,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 481.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

