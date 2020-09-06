Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE ACN opened at $236.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.16.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.